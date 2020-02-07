Billy Porter hits back at critics of his upcoming Sesame Street appearance

“What about me singing with a penguin has anything to do with what I’m doing in my bedroom?”

Billy Porter has issued a perfect response to the trolls who complained about his upcoming appearance on Sesame Street.

After it was announced earlier this month that the Pose actor would be starring in an episode of the educational children’s series, homophobic parents created a petition claiming Porter would be “normalising” drag queens and being trans.

The petition, which is calling for the episode to be dropped, has now reached 50,000 signatures.

In a recent interview with Page Six, Porter responded to the backlash perfectly, saying: “If you don’t like it, don’t watch it. Like, what about me singing with a penguin [on Sesame Street] has anything to do with what I’m doing in my bedroom?

“The really interesting thing for me is that that’s what it’s all about when it comes to LGBTQ people — the first thing everyone wants to talk about is how we having sex. Stay out of my bedroom and you will be fine — that is none of your business.”

He continued to say that it’s strange the parents would make the leap from his dress to “perverted demon sex”.

Porter blessed the world with his presence at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards last week (26 January) and as per, became the most talked about celebrity on the red carpet thanks to his futuristic, disco-glam ensemble.

He wore a custom Baja East crystal-encrusted blue outfit with an opulent fringe Sarah Sokol hat, in collaboration with Brooklyn-based company Smooth Technology, which includes motorised crystal curtains that open and close.

For his work as Pray Tell on Pose, the Tony Award-winning icon made history in 2019 by becoming the first openly gay black actor to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

He also received a Critics’ Choice Award nomination and a second nomination for Best Actor at the Golden Globes.

Last year, he was announced to play the Fairy Godmother in a new live-action adaptation of Disney classic Cinderella alongside Camila Cabello. Kay Cannon, who helmed the Pitch Perfect series, has signed on as lead writer.

