Billy Porter’s mechanical Grammys hat sparks hilarious memes

Billy Porter has become the next big meme.

The Emmy and Tony-winning icon blessed the world with his presence at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (26 January) and as per, became the most talked about celebrity on the red carpet thanks to his futuristic, disco-glam ensemble.

Porter wore a custom Baja East crystal-encrusted blue outfit with an opulent fringe Sarah Sokol hat, in collaboration with Brooklyn-based company Smooth Technology, which includes motorised crystal curtains that open and close.

The hat was designed by Porter, his stylist Sam Ratelle and Scott Stundberg. Talking to Vanity Fair, he said: “This design is a great compromise. It’s a reveal. The crystal curtain stays open, unless you get on my nerves and then I can shut you right out!”

The hat became the subject of hundreds of memes over social media – check out some of our personal favourites below.

The toilet doors on the train opening mid poop because I forgot to press ‘lock’pic.twitter.com/t84Zg9kOCv — Mrs Phil Perry MBE (@MrsPhilPerry) January 27, 2020

Me as a lamp in Beyoncé’s house pic.twitter.com/kuT5YvQz1N — Your Royal Thighness (@TonioSpeaks) January 27, 2020

Me: I hate drama



Also me when there’s drama: pic.twitter.com/sCyKFgnzZK — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) January 27, 2020

the cashier at the mcdonald’s drive thru when i pull up pic.twitter.com/RTLgLhwVRr — gabe bergado (@gabebergado) January 27, 2020

Me when a customer has the audacity to ask me a question https://t.co/7nCVtU0Ujb — kerry jo (@kerry__jo) January 27, 2020

Me getting ready to reply, “per my last email” pic.twitter.com/ug5QhXwQqd — Kevin Glueck (@kevin_glueck) January 27, 2020

Me: I can’t go out, I’m trying to save money this week

Friend: wanna go to happy hour?

Me:

pic.twitter.com/1bPdx0Fzaw — dunc city (@whduncan) January 27, 2020