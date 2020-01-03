Marvel won’t be debuting a trans character ‘very soon’ after all

It looks like we won’t see a trans character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe any time soon.

During a Q&A at the New York Film Academy in December, Marvel Studios’ boss Kevin Feige was asked if we can expect more LGBTQ characters in upcoming Marvel films, “specifically trans characters”, to which he responded: “Yes, absolutely. Yes. And very soon.”

He went on to say that they will be included “in a movie that we’re shooting right now”.

Fans speculated that the trans character could be Sera, a former warrior of the Anchorites, the male Angels of Heven. She is notable for being one of the first trans women of colour in a mainstream comic.

But now, two sources close to the studio have told Variety that Feige only intended to respond to the first part of the question about including LGBTQ characters, not the part specifically about trans characters.

At the time of Feige’s appearance at the Q&A, the only Marvel movie in production was Eternals, which we know will star the studio’s first major openly gay character.

Footage of the upcoming blockbuster – which will be the 25th entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe – was shown at CCXP 2019, and revealed that Plastos (played by Brian Tyree Henry) had a same-sex partner with two kids.

Due for release 6 November, it will also star Angelina Jolie as Thena, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Kit Harrington as Black Night, Gemma Chan as Sersi and Richard Madden as Ikaris.