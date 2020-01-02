Marvel boss confirms transgender character is coming “very soon”

“In a movie that we’re shooting right now.”

Marvel Studios’ boss Kevin Feige has confirmed plans for a transgender hero in the franchise.

During a Q&A at the New York Film Academy, the producer was asked if we can expect more LGBTQ characters in upcoming Marvel films, “specifically trans characters”, to which he responded: “Yes, absolutely. Yes. And very soon.”

He went on to say that they will be included “in a movie that we’re shooting right now”.

The character will be included in Phase 4, which includes films such as Black Widow, The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder.

The first character that comes to mind is Sera, a former warrior of the Anchorites, the male Angels of Heven. She is notable for being one of the first trans women of colour in a mainstream comic.

She is a master hand-to-hand combatant, has enhanced durability, stamina, invulnerability, super strength and is a master magician. In the comics, she becomes romantically involved with immortal Asgardian angel Angela, Thor’s long-lost sister.

If it is Sera, then she’ll most likely debut in Thor: Love and Thunder, which is set to focus on Tessa Thompson’s queer character Valkyrie – and the new king of Asgard – as she searches for “her queen”.

It will also see Jane Foster – played by Natalie Portman – become the “female Thor”, undeniably making it Marvel’s most queer and feminist blockbuster to date, so it makes sense for the film to include the franchise’s first trans hero.

Last year, Marvel introduced its first major trans character in the third – and final – season of Jessica Jones.

It’s part of a new initiative by Marvel to become more diverse, especially after the acclaim and box office success of films such as Black Panther and Captain Marvel, both of which grossed over one billion dollars.

This year will also see the debut of the first openly gay Marvel superhero in The Eternals.

Set at the beginning of the universe, The Eternals will focus on an immortal alien race of the same name created by the Celestials, who are sent to Earth to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, The Deviants.

Footage of the upcoming blockbuster – which will be the 25th entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe – was shown at CCXP 2019, and revealed that Plastos (played by Brian Tyree Henry) had a same-sex partner with two kids.

Due for release 6 November 2020, it will also star Angelina Jolie as Thena, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Kit Harrington as Black Night, Gemma Chan as Sersi and Richard Madden as Ikaris.

