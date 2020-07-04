Trans person walking their dog pelted with stones by a group of teens

The group of teens are thought to be aged between 13 and 14.

A transgender person was subjected to a transphobic attack as they were out walking their dog near some shops on Boundary Road, Streetly.

The trans person was attacked by a group of eight teenagers, believed to have been aged between 13 and 14, who threw a bottle and stones at their head, one of the stones actually hit the person in the head. The individual has also been subjected to malicious messages.

The attack took place last Monday (22 June), at around 5:00-5:30pm.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Police Force said: “We are investigating an assault on a person who was walking their dogs outside a shop in Boundary Road, Streetly on Monday, June 22 between 5pm and 5.30pm.

“It is understood that a group of white youths, aged 13 to 14, shouted abuse before throwing a bottle and stones, one of which hit the person’s head.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for witnesses to get in touch.”

The spokesperson added: “CCTV from the area is also being checked and anyone with any footage is asked to contact officers. We are also investigating an allegation of a malicious communication being sent to the same person. Both incidents are being treated as transgender hate crimes.”

Anyone with information can contact the police force, quoting 20WS/145090Q/20, via Live Chat at www.west-midlands.police.uk, 8am to midnight or by calling 101 any time.

Alternatively, to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

