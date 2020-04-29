Man left with fractured face in ‘transphobic or homophobic’ London tube attack

by Daniel Megarry

British Transport Police are looking for two suspects potentially involved in a ‘transphobic or homophobic’ attack on the London Underground.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was travelling on the Northern Line between Oval and Kennington at around 11:50pm on Saturday 29 February when the alleged assault happened.

He was hit and suffered a fracture to his face, police have said.

“British Transport Police are today releasing CCTV images following an assault on a Northern Line train in London,” a spokesperson for British Transport Police said in a statement released to MyLondon.

“The incident happened as the train travelled between Oval and Kennington stations.

“Officers would like to speak to the men in the images who may have information that could help their investigation.”

Police have released four CCTV photos of two individuals they would like to speak to regarding the alleged assault.

Anyone who knows them is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, and quoting reference number 352 of 01/03/20.

