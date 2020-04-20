Sam Smith says they “definitely” had coronavirus but didn’t get tested

by Daniel Megarry

Sam Smith has claimed they “100%” had coronavirus.

The Grammy-winning artist revealed in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music that although they haven’t been tested for COVID-19, they displayed all the symptoms and entered into a period of self-isolation as a result.

“I didn’t get tested but I know I had it. I 100% had it. Everything I’ve read completely pointed to that. So yeah, I think I definitely had it,” explained Sam, adding that their sister displayed the same symptoms shortly after, so they both self-isolated.

Fortunately, Sam said they’re feeling better now, adding: “As everyone was kind of really on lock down, that’s when I got over it, luckily.”

Last month, Sam announced that their highly-anticipated third studio album To Die For would be delayed and would also get a name change, explaining at the time that it “doesn’t feel right” for them to release the record during a global pandemic.

Addressing the delay in their Apple Music interview, Sam explained: “I have an album ready to go whenever this all calms down or whenever it feels right. There’s a whole record there to go.”

While there was no hint on a release date or new album title, Sam did say previous singles might not appear on the final tracklist.

“I don’t even know if I’m going to put Dancing with a Stranger on there. And How Do You Sleep and To Die For. I think might take them off and do something completely fresh and it’ll be a completely new album,” they revealed.

Sam released their new single I’m Ready, an epic collaboration with Demi Lovato, last Friday. The sports-themed music video featured appearances from many in the LGBTQ community including Drag Race stars Gigi Goode and Valentina – you can watch that below.

