Sam Smith has delayed the release of their third studio album To Die For

Sam Smith has delayed the release of their third studio album.

The album, which was originally titled To Die For after the single of the same name, has become the latest music release – after Lady Gaga’s Chromatica – to be postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

“Firstly I want to send love and strength to everyone who has been affected by this situation,” they wrote in an official statement on social media. “I hope you are all alright during this incredibly weird, upsetting and unprecedented time.

“I have done a lot of thinking the last few weeks and feel that the title of my album and imminent release doesn’t feel right, so I have come to the decision to continue working on the album and make some important changes and additions.”

Sam then confirmed that they will be changing the title and pushing back the release date, but told fans not to worry because the album will definitely be released this year – with more singles to follow in the coming months.

The star concluded their post by thanking fans “for always being by my side and for your understanding and patience.”

To my wonderful fans… x pic.twitter.com/ZdhCeRkH7Q — samsmith (@samsmith) March 30, 2020

The album will include their Normani collaboration Dancing With A Stranger, dance-pop anthem How Do You Sleep, the Donna Summer cover I Feel Love, their Calvin Harris duet No Promises and the ballad title track.

“I am more proud of this album than anything I’ve ever done,” they previously said of the album. “I’ve really set myself free the last two years whilst writing this and I hope you can dance and relate to these stories. It’s all for you, always.”

Watch Sam Smith’s video for To Die For below.