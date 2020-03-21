Andy Cohen reveals that he has tested positive for coronavirus

He announced the news in an Instagram post.

Andy Cohen, host of shows like Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, has revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19, the strain of coronavirus which has recently been declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Making the announcement on Instagram, Andy wrote: “After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus.

“As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better.

“I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

Watch What Happens Live had already been put on hold due to the current outbreak, although it was expected to air as Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen @ Home tomorrow (22 March). However, those plans have now been cancelled.

The star has received a lot of support since his announcement last night, with singer John Mayer writing: “Rest up. Love you with all my heart.”

Sandra Bernhard wrote: “Honey sending so much love for a speedy recovery love you.”

And Donny Osmond added: “Rest up, Andy. So sorry to hear this.”

Social distancing and staying inside has been advised by government and health officials to help fight the spread of the global pandemic, which has spread across the world and taken the lives of over 11,000 people (as of writing).

There are over 283,000 confirmed cases worldwide, and so far, 89,000 people have recovered.

It is also encouraged that we wash our hands frequently, avoid touching our eyes, nose and mouth, and practice respiratory hygiene by covering our mouth and nose with our bent elbow or tissue when we cough or sneeze.

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, it is vital that you seek medical care.

For more information, check out the World Health Organisation’s guidelines on the coronavirus pandemic here.

