Zendaya gets candid about Euphoria season 2: “It’s gonna be devastating”

Zendaya is giving fans a sneak peek into the new season of Euphoria and it’s looking pretty bleak.
In an interview with Teen Vogue, the Hollywood starlet opened up about her character and the “intense” season ahead.
“It’s a difficult season, I’m kinda in the middle of it. I had like a 2:30 a.m. wrap time last night, we’re in the thick of it. But, you know, the show was intense.” she explained.
The 24-year-old also discussed the importance of her character Rue and the challenging aspect of the series.
“It’s definitely challenging, it’s a challenging season. It’s gonna be hard and it’s gonna be devastating sometimes, but I think Rue really deserves all of that care when it comes to her character, because I think she represents a lot for so many people,” she said.
“I hope to make those people proud with our depictions of Rue [and] where all the characters go. I think this season not going to be easy, though. It’s not going to be a fun watch, I don’t think. Sometimes.”
It looks like a doozy of a season is headed our way.
It’s been two years since the first Euphoria season hit our screens. Due to the ongoing pandemic filming came to a halt. However, at the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, fans of the series were treated to two stand-alone episodes that followed Rue and Jules.
View this post on Instagram
In a previous interview, Zendaya said the episodes came to fruition as “something to live on until we can go into season two.”
Serving as a bridge between season 1 and season 2, the hour-long specials gave an inside look into the emotional turmoil the characters endured after the finale.
The series went back into production in March 2021 and is currently filming. A release date for the series is still unknown but it is speculated that it will premiere later this year.
Euphoria became the breakout television hit of 2019, with praise aimed at the show’s nuanced characters and representation of the modern LGBTQ+ experience.
For her performance as Rue, Zendaya became the youngest person in history to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.
If you’re not on board the Euphoria train yet, we’ve rounded up seven reasons why Euphoria is one of the most groundbreaking LGBTQ+ shows on television right now.