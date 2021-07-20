Zendaya gets candid about Euphoria season 2: “It’s gonna be devastating”

Zendaya is giving fans a sneak peek into the new season of Euphoria and it’s looking pretty bleak.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, the Hollywood starlet opened up about her character and the “intense” season ahead.

“It’s a difficult season, I’m kinda in the middle of it. I had like a 2:30 a.m. wrap time last night, we’re in the thick of it. But, you know, the show was intense.” she explained.

The 24-year-old also discussed the importance of her character Rue and the challenging aspect of the series.

“It’s definitely challenging, it’s a challenging season. It’s gonna be hard and it’s gonna be devastating sometimes, but I think Rue really deserves all of that care when it comes to her character, because I think she represents a lot for so many people,” she said.

“I hope to make those people proud with our depictions of Rue [and] where all the characters go. I think this season not going to be easy, though. It’s not going to be a fun watch, I don’t think. Sometimes.”

It looks like a doozy of a season is headed our way.

It’s been two years since the first Euphoria season hit our screens. Due to the ongoing pandemic filming came to a halt. However, at the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, fans of the series were treated to two stand-alone episodes that followed Rue and Jules.