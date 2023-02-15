Yes, it’s finally here — the official trailer for Daisy Jones and the Six has landed!

Based on the New York Times best-selling novel, Daisy Jones & the Six, follows the story of the iconic 1970s band, fronted by two feuding yet charismatic lead singers, Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne.

Drawn together by personal and artistic chemistry, their complicated musical partnership catapulted the band from obscurity to unbelievable fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field, they suddenly called it quits.

Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. Set to the soundtrack of original music from the Daisy Jones & the Six—this is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers.

The series stars Riley Keough as Daisy Jones, Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne, Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne, Will Harrison as Graham Dunne, Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko, Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree, Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rojas, Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson, and Tom Wright as Teddy Price, with a special guest appearance by Timothy Olyphant as Rod Reyes.

The newly debuted trailer also features Look At Us Now (Honeycomb), one of 24 original songs written exclusively for the series and recorded by the cast.

From Amazon Studios and Hello Sunshine, the beloved adaptation of Daisy Jones & The Six is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter. Author Taylor Jenkins Reid is also onboard as a producer.

Daisy Jones & The Six will premiere on March 3, with new episodes released every Friday through March 24, exclusively on Prime Video.

Watch the official trailer for Daisy Jones and the Six here and below.