Uncoupled: Showtime picks up LGBTQ+ series for a second season

Uncoupled fans rejoice! The LGBTQ+ series is returning to our TV screens.

Back in January, fans of the Neil Patrick Harris-led show were left saddened after Netflix announced its cancellation (per Variety).

The show, which was created by Emily In Paris’ Darren Star, followed “successful New York City real estate agent” Michael Lawson (Harris), whose seemingly perfect life gets turned upside down after his long-term boyfriend Colin (Tuc Watkins) leaves him after 17 years.

“Overnight, he has to confront two nightmares: losing the man he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City,” the synopsis reads.

Alongside Harris and Watkins, Tisha Campbell, Marcia Gay Harden, Emerson Brooks, and Brooks Ashmanskas also starred in the series.

Over the last few weeks, viewers have petitioned for the show to be picked up by another streamer or network, and fortunately, their calls have officially been answered.

On 11 February, Deadline revealed that Showtime picked up Uncoupled for a second season.

According to the news outlet, the series will be included in one of the network’s new content lanes, which Showtime boss Chris McCarthy classified as “Metro Cultures.”

Lastly, Deadline revealed that the new season of Uncoupled is set to be “edgier and racier” than its first Netflix-based season.

Shortly after the news was announced, fans took to Twitter to celebrate the return of the LGBTQ+ series.

One person tweeted: “I am glad. This show was actually good. Especially the role Tisha Campbell played in the first season.”

Another fan wrote: “This show was good, and I will be subscribing to Showtime for exactly one month.”

Uncoupled’s renewal comes a week after Tisha Campbell seemingly hinted that the show would be making a return.

“I think there’s some things happening behind the scenes, so I’m not sure. Can’t talk about it,” the Martin star said in an interview with People.

“Nothing is ever a shock to me, because one, I never put my eggs in one basket. Two, I never celebrate until the ink is dried…”

While Campbell was confident that Uncoupled would live to see another day, she also told the publication that she was shocked by its initial cancellation.

“It was shocking that we were No. 3 [on Netflix US], and we weren’t worldwide, and we weren’t picked up… but that’s the business. It just is what it is,” she added.

We can’t wait to catch up with Michael and company in the upcoming second season of Uncoupled.