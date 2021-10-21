TS Madison says RuPaul had to fight for her to be a judge on Drag Race

TS Madison has revealed that RuPaul fought for her to be a guest judge on season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

After first rising to fame on video-sharing app Vine, Madison has seen success as a YouTuber, actress and television host.

Throughout her career, she has been no stranger to discrimination from those in the entertainment industry.

Speaking on an episode of the LGBTQ&A podcast, she says: “They’d call me into the HR office and tell me to stop wearing fitting dresses because I was confusing the men.

“I was like, ‘I don’t got nothing to do with those men being confused, bitch!’ I came here to come to work!”

The LGBTQ+ activist made her Drag Race debut as a guest judge on two episodes of season 13, becoming an instant fan favourite.

Despite this, Madison says RuPaul was the main reason she got the opportunity at all.

“RuPaul was like, ‘I want her on my show, I want her in this space, I don’t care whatever pushback that you think you want to give me, this is my show and I want her here,’ and RuPaul got it,” the 43-year-old shares.

Madison explains that she has often faced issues from Hollywood executives, partly because she is open about previously being a sex worker.