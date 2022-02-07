The L Word: Generation Q has been renewed for season 3

The L Word: Generation Q fans rejoice! A third season of the Showtime series is headed our way.

On 4 February, the premium cable network announced that the critically-acclaimed show was renewed for another ten episodes.

Showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan will be returning as executive producer alongside series creator Ilene Chaiken, Kristen Camp, Allyce Ozarski, Melody Derloshon, and series stars Jennifer Beals, Kate Moeing and Leisha Hailey.

The second season, which aired its finale in October 2021, followed Bette (Beals) as she dealt with her conflicting feelings surrounding Tina (Laurel Holloman) and Carrie’s (Rosie O’Donnell) engagement. The former couple also helped their daughter Angie (Jordan Hull) in locating her birth father.

Meanwhile, Shane (Moeing) continued to invest in her business while also exploring her romantic feelings for bartender Tess (Jamie Clayton).

Alice (Hailey) experienced another heartbreak in season two after breaking it off with her girlfriend Nat (Stephanie Allynne). The TV host didn’t remain sad for long due to her developing feelings for book editor Tom (Donald Faison).

The series’ new batch of characters also experienced an array of twists and turns. Dani (Arienne Mandi) and Sophie (Sepideh Moafi) dramatically ended their relationship on their wedding day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The L Word on Showtime (@sho_thelword)

Finely (Jacqueline Toboni) dealt with her troubling addiction issues. Lastly, Micah (Leo Sheng) and Sophie’s sister Maribel (Jillian Mercado) started a romantic relationship.

“What results of all these complex affairs of life and love will be revealed in season three,” the Showtime press release said.

Shortly after the announcement, the series’ stars took to social media to express their excitement for the renewal.

Moeing wrote: “Happy to not keep this a secret any longer. Happy season 3!!”

⁣Sheng praised the fans in his post, writing: “Thank you all for watching and bringing us to this point.”

Viewers won’t have to wait too long as the show is expected to return later this year.

Since its debut in 2019, the “sequel” series has won the hearts of old and new fans.

Recently, GLAAD announced that the show was nominated for the Outstanding Drama Series at the upcoming 33rd GLAAD Media Awards.