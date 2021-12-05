Syfy announces renewal of its LGBTQ+ inclusive Chucky TV series

It looks like the murderous talking doll Chucky will be returning to our TV screens for a season two.

Syfy’s critically acclaimed Chucky television series ended its eight-episode run by announcing the series second season renewal.

Don Mancini, who created the show and the original Child’s Play franchise, opened up about the news in a statement.

“We’re thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky,” he exclaimed.

“Many thanks to our partners at USA, Syfy, and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing Chucky to the small screen, bigger than ever.

“And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: ‘This isn’t over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022.’”

The first season of Chucky follows teenager Jake Weber (Arthur) who is struggling with his sexuality in a small suburban town. After finding the creepy doll at a yard sale, horrific murders begin to occur, changing the town and its residents forever.

Since its debut, the series has made massive steps in LGBTQ+ representation and even featured the franchises first-ever gay kiss.