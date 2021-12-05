Syfy announces renewal of its LGBTQ+ inclusive Chucky TV series

It looks like the murderous talking doll Chucky will be returning to our TV screens for a season two.
Syfy’s critically acclaimed Chucky television series ended its eight-episode run by announcing the series second season renewal.
Don Mancini, who created the show and the original Child’s Play franchise, opened up about the news in a statement.
“We’re thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky,” he exclaimed.
“Many thanks to our partners at USA, Syfy, and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing Chucky to the small screen, bigger than ever.
“And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: ‘This isn’t over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022.’”
The first season of Chucky follows teenager Jake Weber (Arthur) who is struggling with his sexuality in a small suburban town. After finding the creepy doll at a yard sale, horrific murders begin to occur, changing the town and its residents forever.
Since its debut, the series has made massive steps in LGBTQ+ representation and even featured the franchises first-ever gay kiss.
JAKE AND DEVON THIS IS SO CUTE #chucky pic.twitter.com/125aJmgW48
— naz (@mystiquejlaw) November 10, 2021
During the fifth episode, which was titled Little Little Lies, Jake and his friend Devon shared an intimate moment after thinking they saved their town from the psychotic doll.
Jake asks: “What are you thinking Devon?”
“I’m thinking, this is a problem we can solve together,” Devon says before Jake awkwardly giggles and says “okay.”
The two then lean in for a quick kiss on the lips before smiling at each other, laughing, and going in for another.
Earlier this year, Mancini opened up about the series’ LGBTQ+ representation during an interview with SFX.
“Ever since Bride Of Chucky is when I started deliberately injecting specific gay content into the franchise. And with each successive film, I’ve sort of ramped it up more and more,” he revealed.
The 58-year-old – who is gay – also opened up about getting “more personal” and “autobiographical” with the series’ main character Jake.
“So taking it into the medium of TV and having so much more storytelling space at my disposal, which necessarily means so much more opportunity to explore character relationships,” he explained.
“I realised that it gave me an opportunity to really be more personal, and even autobiographical than I’ve ever been before. So the character Jake, played by Zach Arthur, there are a lot of autobiographical elements for me in that character.”
We can’t wait to see what Chucky and company will get into next season.