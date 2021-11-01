Superman and Lois star reveals if Jon Kent will come out in the CW series

Superman and Lois star Jordan Elsass has discussed the possibility of his character Jon Kent being bisexual in the TV series.

A few weeks ago, DC comics made LGBTQ+ history after they announced that Clark Kent’s son Jon will be bisexual in the ongoing Superman: Son Of Kal-El series.

In the forthcoming story, Jon will experience burnout from his newly acquired Superman duties.

The young hero will eventually find solace in reporter Jay Nakamura. Over the course of the issue, the pair will devolop and endearing relationship and even share a kiss.

With Jon Kent being canonically bisexual in the comics, fans are now beginning to wonder if this will translate into the hit CW show Superman and Lois.

Elsass, who plays the TV version of the half Kryptonian, opened up about the possibility during an interview with ComicBook.com.

“That is the comic version of the character. This character is a different Earth, it’s a different version,” he said.

Even though there’s a slim chance of a bisexual Jon in the show, Elsass also said not to rule out the potential storyline completely.

“There’s always that possibility, but it’s looking like Jonathan Kent this version is most likely straight. We don’t even know if he has powers at this point.”