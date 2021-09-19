Strictly Come Dancing reveals John Whaite and Johannes Radebe as first all-male pairing

Strictly Come Dancing has finally announced Johannes Radebe as John Whaite’s partner in the forthcoming season.

Taking to their social media channels, the show uploaded a clip of Radebe appearing out of a cake in front of the former British Bake Off star.

“When I saw it was a big sparkly cake I thought ‘oh come on’ it’s got to be Johannes and when he popped out of it I’m blown away,” Whaite said. “It’s a massive honour this, it really is.”

Later in the video, Radebe asked Whaite if he was excited about their upcoming appearance, to which Whaite replied: “It’s all about the dancing.”

He continued: “I’m gonna make sure that you whip me into shape, young man because I want to dance 12 hours a day. I want to have hips like Shakira.”

During an interview with PA, the two Strictly stars opened up further about their iconic debut and the impact they hope to have.

“I think for me it’s a case of inspiring young people to not feel afraid or ashamed of who they are. It’s as simple as that really,” Whaite explained.

“When I was growing up, I think if I’d seen two women or men dancing on TV on a Saturday night on a mainstream channel, I don’t think I’d have grown up with quite so much shame.”