SNL: Reneé Rapp and Bowen Yang recreate iconic Saltburn scene

Reneé Rapp and Bowen Yang recreated an iconic Saltburn scene ahead of Jacob Elordi’s Saturday Night Live! guest appearance.

Over the last few weeks, pop culture enthusiasts have been obsessed with the Emerald Fennell-directed psychological thriller.

Set in 2006, the “beautifully wicked tale” follows Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan), an Oxford University student who finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Elordi).

Since its theatrical release in November, Saltburn has received universal acclaim from fans and critics – with many praising its dark humour, boundary-pushing plot, and cast performances.

However, the final scene is one aspect of the film that has become a standout with fans.

After killing Elspeth Catton (Rosamund Pike), which results in him securing the entire Catton fortune and the Saltburn estate, Oliver (Keoghan) is shown dancing about the mansion naked to ‘Murder on the Dancefloor.’

Due to Keoghan’s unforgettable performance, a number of fans have recreated the scene on social media, including Rapp and Yang – who spoofed the moment to promote Elordi’s SNL appearance.

At the start of the video, which was posted to the show’s Instagram account, the Sex Lives of College Girls star and Fire Island actor are shown dancing around the halls of 30 Rockefeller Studio, while the Sophie Ellis-Bextor track blasts in the background.

After Rapp and Yang conclude their dance in front of the SNL stage, the camera pans to a serious-faced Elordi, who delivers a deadpanned applause.

Shortly after the clip was uploaded, fans flocked to social media to express their love for the hilarious video.

One fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “It’s so refreshing to see the SNL set buzzing with such fun energy. Reneé and Bowen have some killer dance moves!”

Another user echoed similar sentiments, writing: “Lol, I did not expect the ending.”

A third user added: “I need them to do SNL together again cause the promo alone has been GOOD.”

As previously mentioned, Elordi is set to make his hosting debut on the 20 January episode of SNL, with Rapp also marking her appearance as the show’s musical guest.

Check out the complete Saltburn spoof here or below.