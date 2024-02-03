Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O’Hara joins The Last of Us season 2

Schitt’s Creek fans rejoice! Catherine O’Hara is making her way to The Last of Us universe.

Back in 2023, the HBO adaptation of the popular video game franchise became an instant hit with TV viewers for its stellar storytelling and stunning performances from Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

Due to its popularity and universal acclaim – boasting a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes – the show was renewed for a second season weeks before its season one finale.

“I’m humbled, honoured, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey,” Neil Druckmann, executive producer, said in a celebratory statement.

“The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast & crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations.

“Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with season two! On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog & PlayStation, thank you!”

Over the last few months, Druckmann and Mazin have been hard at work preparing for the highly anticipated second season by casting an array of new actors, including Home Alone icon O’Hara.

On 2 February, Variety reported that the Beetlejuice star had joined the series in an undisclosed role.

A day before the news was announced, O’Hara hinted at her casting when a fan inquired about it on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen.

“How do you know these things? It’s in discussion… yeah,” she said.

O’Hara also poked fun at the fan, adding: “Wait, what? Do you work on the show? And you’re about to quit, and you just want to give everything away?”

Towards the end of her statement, The Nightmare Before Christmas talent revealed that filming would be a family affair, due to her son working as a hairdresser on the show.

In addition to O’Hara, The Last of Us season two is set to be jam-packed with new faces.

Back in January, Druckmann and Mazin announced the casting of Kaitlyn Dever as the controversial character Abby Anderson – who made her shocking debut in The Last of Us: Part 2.

“Our casting process for season two has been identical to season one: we look for world-class actors who embody the souls of the characters in the source material,” they explained in a joint press release.

“Nothing matters more than talent, and we’re thrilled to have an acclaimed performer like Kaitlyn join Pedro, Bella, and the rest of our family.”

That same month, the creative pair revealed that Isabela Merced had joined the series as Ellie’s love interest and fan-favourite character, Dina.

“Dina is warm, brilliant, wild, funny, moral, dangerous and instantly lovable,” Druckmann and Mazin gushed.

“You can search forever for an actor who effortlessly embodies all of those things, or you can find Isabela Merced right away.”

Lastly, Beef star Young Mazino is set to star in The Last of Us season two as Jesse, Dina’s ex-boyfriend and Ellie’s close ally.

Stay tuned for more news surrounding the highly anticipated second season of The Last of Us.