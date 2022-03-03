Sarah Paulson says it’s “hard to say never” to American Horror Story

Sarah Paulson has revealed that a return to American Horror Story is something fans shouldn’t rule out anytime soon.

Paulson has made a big name for herself through the show, appearing in all but one of its seasons.

In September 2021, however, she hinted that Double Feature may be her last-ever time doing the show.

“I don’t know,” she told Andy Cohen when he asked if she would be returning. “It’s the first time in about three years where I don’t know. I think this is my last season of Horror Story, probably. I mean, I don’t know.”

She continued: “Every time he comes to me with some wackadoodle-stoodle character I tend to be like, ‘Yes! Let’s do it!’ So I don’t know. This is the first time, so we’ll see.”

In an appearance on the Shut Up Evan podcast, the star clarified what she meant and said she found it “funny” that so many perceived her comments to mean she was definitely done with the series.

“It’s so funny that that got picked up in a way, because what I said was ‘I think it will be my last one?’ but then I said, ‘The minute he calls me with an idea, I’m always like, so excited,’” she explained.

“Where’s my head at?” she continued, “I have that show to thank for, really, my career. It’s how everything started to take a turn in a direction that led to more opportunities for me, so it’s hard to say never to that one.”

Paulson took some time off by deciding not to do its ninth season, 1984, which she said empowered her to come back stronger than ever for Double Feature.

“I think the great thing about Horror Story is, like, you’re there when you can be there, you’re not there when you can’t be there, you’re there, you’re there, you’re not, you’re there, and that is kind of a beautiful thing. So I will never say ‘never” and it will always feel like a home to me and I feel incredibly lucky to have been a part of it.”

American Horror Story was recently renewed all the way up until season 13, meaning Paulson will have plenty of opportunity to return – should she want to.