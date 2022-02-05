Sarah Jessica Parker says she wouldn’t be okay with Kim Cattrall appearing in And Just Like That

Sarah Jessica Parker said she’s not open to Kim Cattrall making an appearance in And Just Like That.

Spoiler’s ahead.

During the duration of the series, fans have speculated that Cattrall would make a return to the popular franchise. But SJP has recently come out shutting down the idea.

In an interview with Variety, Parker revealed that she wouldn’t be okay with Cattrall returning as Samantha.

“I don’t think I would, because I think there’s just too much public history of feelings on her part that she’s shared,” she explained. “I haven’t participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know.

“We didn’t go to Kim for this, you know. After we didn’t do the movie and the studio couldn’t meet what she wanted to do, we have to hear her and listen to her and what was important to her. It didn’t fit into what was important or needed for us.”

Michael Patrick King, the creator of the series, seemed to echo a similar response when asked about Cattrall’s future involvement.

“No. Just like there was no thought that Kim would ever participate in And Just Like That, because she’s said what she had said,” he told Variety.

“The only place I participate in magical thinking is in fiction… Magically thinking, it’s great to have Samantha. I have no realistic expectation of Kim Cattrall ever appearing again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HBO Max (@hbomax)

Back in December, our favourite New York ladies – Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristen Davis) – returned to our TV screens in the new Sex and the City reboot.

The revival also brought back other characters from the classic show, including Standford Blatch (Willie Garson), Mr Big (Chris Noth), Anthony Marentino (Mario Cantone), Steve Brady (David Eigenberg) and Harry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler).

While most of the original characters returned, the beloved sex-positive publicist Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) was physically absent from the project.

At the start of the series, viewers come to find out that Carrie and Samantha had a falling out. As the show goes on, tender moments between the two former best friends occur via text message.

This all led to the season one finale, which featured Carrie heading back to Paris to spread the ashes of Mr Big in the Seine River. After the bittersweet moment, she texts Samantha, who currently lives in London, to meet for drinks.

Even though a reunion between the two actresses is unlikely, Parker expressed the importance of Cattrall’s character being involved in the revival.

“Samantha’s not gone. Samantha’s present, and I think it was handled with such respect and elegance. She wasn’t villainized,” she said.

“She was a human being who had feelings about a relationship, so I think we found a way to address it which was necessary and important for people that loved her.”

You can watch all 10 episodes of And Just Like That on Sky Comedy and NOW in the UK.