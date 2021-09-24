Russell T. Davies will return as Doctor Who showrunner in 2023

Russell T. Davies is returning to Doctor Who as showrunner next year after Chris Chibnall’s departure.

Davies was the driving force in the show’s revival in 2005, as well as spin offs such as Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures.

Confirmed by the BBC on 24 September, the It’s a Sin creator will once again be at the helm of Doctor Who to celebrate the show’s momentous 60th anniversary in 2023.

He will stay on for at least the following season, though no timeframe beyond that has yet been confirmed.

“I’m beyond excited to be back on my favourite show,” Davies said. “But we’re time-travelling too fast, there’s a whole series of Jodie Whittaker’s brilliant Doctor for me to enjoy, with my friend and hero Chris Chibnall at the helm – I’m still a viewer for now.”

Davies’ original run on the series was met with overwhelming critical acclaim and has been widely attributed as a reason for the show’s success when it returned in the 2000s.