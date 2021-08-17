It’s A Sin, Drag Race UK and Sex Education nominated at National Television Awards

It’s A Sin faces some stiff competition at this year’s National Television Awards.
For his critically-acclaimed performance as Ritchie Tozer in the LGBTQ+ miniseries, which follows a group of friends in 1980s London who grow up in the shadow of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, Olly Alexander has been nominated for Best Drama Performance.
The star competes in the category alongside David Tennant, who has been nominated for his role as serial killer Dennis Nilsen in three-part drama Nes, as well as three actors from Line of Duty’s renowned sixth season: Martin Compston, Adrian Dunbar and Vicky McClure.
Alexander said he’s “honoured” to be nominated in a statement posted to Twitter, and is “so happy” the series has “connected with so many of you and I am proud of everything it stands for.”
Created by Doctor Who’s Russell T Davies, It’s A Sin is up against Des, Normal People and Bridgerton for Best New Drama.
The second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, which has been hailed as one of the best seasons in the Emmy Award-winning franchise’s 13-year herstory, has been nominated for Best Talent Show. The competition here is solid; the other nominees include Britain’s Got Talent, Strictly Come Dancing and The Masked Singer.
Sex Education’s praised sophomore season has also been nominated for Best Comedy alongside After Life, Friday Night Dinner and The Vicar of Dibley.
The Netflix series starring Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa and Emma Mackey returns for its third season on 17 September.
This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Joel Dommett and airs 9 September on ITV. Check out the full list of nominations below.
Drama Performance
- Olly Alexander – Ritchie Tozer, It’s A Sin
- Martin Compston – Steve Arnott, Line of Duty
- Adrian Dunbar – Ted Hastings, Line of Duty
- Vicky McClure – Kate Fleming, Line of Duty
- David Tennant – Dennis Nilsen, Des
New Drama
- Bridgerton
- Des
- It’s A Sin
- Normal People
Returning Drama
- Call the Midwife
- Line of Duty
- The Crown
- Unforgotten
Serial Drama
- Coronation Street
- EastEnders
- Emmerdale
- Hollyoaks
Serial Drama Performance
- Sally Carman – Abi Franklin, Coronation Street
- Danny Dyer – Mick Carter, EastEnders
- Mollie Gallagher – Nina Lucas, Coronation Street
- Billy Price – Sid Sumner, Hollyoaks
Newcomer
- Rose Ayling-Ellis – Frankie Lewis, EastEnders
- Rhiannon Clements – Summer Ranger, Hollyoaks
- Olivia D’Lima – Paramedic Fenisha Khatri, Casualty
- Emile John – Ethan Anderson, Emmerdale
- Jude Riordan – Sam Blakeman, Coronation Street
TV Presenter
- Ant and Dec
- Alison Hammond
- Piers Morgan
- Bradley Walsh
- Holly Willoughby
Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
- Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
- I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
- Taskmaster
- The Graham Norton Show
Talent Show
- Britain’s Got Talent
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
- Strictly Come Dancing
- The Masked Singer
Challenge Show
- Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
- Love Island
- The Great British Bake Off
- The Great British Sewing Bee
Quiz Game Show
- Beat the Chasers
- Celebrity Catchphrase
- In For A Penny
- Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
Authored Documentary
- Kate Garraway: Finding Derek
- Katie Price: Harvey and Me
- Marcus Rashford: Feeding Britain’s Children
- Rob Burrow: My Year With MND
- Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency
Factual
- Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death
- Gogglebox
- Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip
- Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs
Daytime
- Loose Women
- The Chase
- The Repair Shop
- This Morning
Comedy
- After Life
- Friday Night Dinner
- Sex Education
- The Vicar of Dibley