RuPaul wins historic eighth consecutive Emmy Award for hosting Drag Race

Condragulations are in order! RuPaul has won his eighth Creative Arts Emmy Award for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program.

The Drag Race star, who has won the award every single year since 2016, beat out the likes of Nicole Byer (Nailed It), the Queer Eye team, Amy Poehler (Making It), Padma Lakshmi (Top Chef), and the Baking It team.

“I’m so proud to be part of this medium, you invited me to be a part of this. You are my family,” he said during his acceptance speech, per Variety.

Towards the end of his heartwarming statement, Ru reflected on his humble beginnings and how his friend Larry Tee inspired him to never give up.

“He told me, ‘These are terrible times. Remember who you are, don’t give up,'” he revealed.

“I want to tell all these kids out here in the business, remember who you are. Do not give up. Stick with it, kiddo, and remember who you are.”

RuPaul’s incredible achievement extends his reign as the most decorated Black artist in the award show’s history.

On 15 January, Mama Ru will have another opportunity to snag an Emmy for RuPaul’s Drag Race at the upcoming 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.



The beloved series, which is nominated for Outstanding Competition Program, is set to go up against The Amazing Race, The Voice, Top Chef, and Survivor.

RuPaul’s groundbreaking win comes a few days after the premiere of Drag Race season 16 – which saw seven out of the 14 new queens make their way into the iconic werkroom.

For their first maxi-challenge, the contestants were tasked with showcasing their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent for the MTV Spring Break talent show.

On next week’s episode, viewers will be introduced to the second batch of queens vying for the title of ‘America’s Next Drag Superstar.’

Alongside the 14 new contestants, Drag Race season 16 is set to feature a star-studded crop of celebrity guest judges, including Charlize Theron, Becky G, Adam Shankman, Icona Pop, Isaac Mizrahi, Jamal Sims and Joel Kim Booster.

More star power incoming: Kaia Gerber, Kelsea Ballerini, Kyra Sedgwick, Law Roach, Mayan Lopez, Ronan Farrow and the iconic Sarah Michelle Gellar.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 and its aftershow – RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked – will be available exclusively in the UK on WOW Presents Plus ever Saturday. Subscribe now via https://uk.wowpresentsplus.com/