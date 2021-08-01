Rosie O’Donnell set to appear in A League Of Their Own reboot series

Looks like comedic legend Rosie O’Donnell is headed back to the pitch in the new A League Of Their Own Amazon series.

According to a report from Deadline, the 59-year-old actress will be making a guest appearance on the forthcoming Amazon series.

O’Donnell opened up about the role during her appearance on Danny Pellegrino’s podcast Everything Iconic.

“I’m playing a bartender in one of the scenes at a local gay bar,” she revealed. “I didn’t shot it yet. I’m shooting it in the upcoming months.”

The Now and Then actress went on to talk about being approached to do the reboot by the series star Abbi Jacobson.

“When I was told that she was doing League, she called me up and said ‘Ro would you do it?’ and I was like in a minute,” she explained.

“And then she sent me the pilot that she did and it was just beautiful. Really well done.”

The A League Of Their Own reboot is set to follow a new batch of characters as they follow their dreams of being involved in the baseball industry.