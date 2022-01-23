Openly gay actor Fra Fee joins Disney+’s Beauty and the Beast prequel series

Hawkeye star Fra Fee has been cast in Disney+’s upcoming Beauty and the Beast TV series.
Back in 2020, the streaming service revealed that it would be releasing a prequel project to the 2017 live-action movie.
The eight-episode limited musical series will see Luke Evans and Josh Gad reprise their iconic roles as Gaston and LeFou with newcomer Briana Middleton as the latter’s stepsister, Tilly.
According to a report from Deadline, the 34-year-old is set to play Prince Benoit Berlioz – the “handsome, charismatic, and confident” childhood friend of Tilly.
Shortly after the announcement, Fee took to social media and expressed his excitement with a heartfelt statement.
“Someday, my prince will come…” THRILLED to be joining Luke Evans & Josh Gad on this. The wee lad who watched the beast turn into the prince repeatedly on VHS is even more so,” he wrote on Instagram.
Gad, who serves as the series co-showrunner, writer and executive producer, also took to social media to celebrate Fee’s announcement.
“So excited to have the brilliant Fra Fee joining the epic team for our #BeautyAndTheBeast Prequel series,” he tweeted.
“He was so damned good in Hawkeye and we are beyond the thrilled to have him.”
View this post on Instagram
Gad’s tweet comes a few days after he gave insight into the show’s production schedule.
In an interview with Comicbook.com, the 40-year-old revealed that filming would start later this year.
“We’re still planning on shooting this spring and the scripts are incredible, the music is unbelievable, all-new songs by Alan Menken, we’re casting now,” he said.
While viewers are excited to step back into the Beauty and the Beast universe, fans are also eager to know if LeFou would be openly queer in the series.
Director Bill Condon confirmed he was gay after the character was seen dancing with a man at the end of the live-action film.
The moment only lasted a few seconds, but it was enough to get the movie banned or given an adult-only rating in several countries.
Tentatively titled Little Town, the series is set before the events of the beloved movie and will follow Gaston and LeFou as they embark on an adventure with Tilly after “a surprising revelation from her past comes to light”.
According to a synopsis, this sends “the unlikely trio off on an unexpected journey filled with romance, comedy, and adventure,” while “mysteries of the past are uncovered and the dangers of the present grow, old friends and new enemies reveal that this familiar kingdom harbours many secrets.”