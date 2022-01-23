Openly gay actor Fra Fee joins Disney+’s Beauty and the Beast prequel series

Hawkeye star Fra Fee has been cast in Disney+’s upcoming Beauty and the Beast TV series.

Back in 2020, the streaming service revealed that it would be releasing a prequel project to the 2017 live-action movie.

The eight-episode limited musical series will see Luke Evans and Josh Gad reprise their iconic roles as Gaston and LeFou with newcomer Briana Middleton as the latter’s stepsister, Tilly.

According to a report from Deadline, the 34-year-old is set to play Prince Benoit Berlioz – the “handsome, charismatic, and confident” childhood friend of Tilly.

Shortly after the announcement, Fee took to social media and expressed his excitement with a heartfelt statement.

“Someday, my prince will come…” THRILLED to be joining Luke Evans & Josh Gad on this. The wee lad who watched the beast turn into the prince repeatedly on VHS is even more so,” he wrote on Instagram.

Gad, who serves as the series co-showrunner, writer and executive producer, also took to social media to celebrate Fee’s announcement.

“So excited to have the brilliant Fra Fee joining the epic team for our #BeautyAndTheBeast Prequel series,” he tweeted.

“He was so damned good in Hawkeye and we are beyond the thrilled to have him.”