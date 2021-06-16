Disney+ confirms Beauty and the Beast spin-off with Gaston and LeFou

The Beauty and the Beast spin-off series with Gaston and LeFou has been greenlighted at Disney+.

The eight-episode limited musical series, which has a working title of Beauty and the Beast (okay then?), will see Luke Evans and Josh Gad reprise their roles as Gaston and LeFou with newcomer Briana Middleton as the latter’s stepsister, Tilly.

Set before the events of the 2017 live-action adaptation, which starred Emma Watson as Belle, the series will follow Gaston and LeFou as they embark on a journey with Tilly after “a surprising revelation from her past comes to light”.

According to a synopsis, this sends “the unlikely trio off on an unexpected journey filled with romance, comedy, and adventure,” while “mysteries of the past are uncovered and the dangers of the present grow, old friends and new enemies reveal that this familiar kingdom harbors many secrets.”

Beauty and the Beast (the spin-off series), was developed and written by Gad and Once Upon a Time creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, with the trio serving as co-showrunners and executive producers.

Alan Menken, an EGOT winner and composer of the 1991 original and 2017 live-action Beauty and the Beast, has been announced to write the soundtrack, while Oscar-nominee Glenn Slater will helm the lyrics of the first episode.

Liesl Tommy, who made history as the first Black woman to be nominated for the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Play, will direct the premiere. Tommy and Menken are also executive producing, with Evans producing.

Production on the series will begin in spring 2022.

Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer at Disney Branded Television, said: “For anyone who’s ever wondered how a brute like Gaston and a goof like LeFou could have ever become friends and partners, or how a mystical enchantress came to cast that fateful spell on the prince-turned-beast, this series will finally provide those answers… and provoke a whole new set of questions.”

Michael Paull, president at Disney+ and ESPN+, added: “For three decades, this tale as old as time has inspired generations of fans around the world.

“We can’t wait to welcome our guests back to the magical and musical world of Beauty and the Beast for an all new chapter with LeFou, Gaston, and a fantastic new cast of characters.”