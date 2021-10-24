Mj Rodriguez and Beanie Feldstein set to star in new TV anthology series

Beanie Feldstein and MJ Rodriguez are teaming up for the new anthology series titled Girls Can’t Shoot (& Other Lies).

The show is based on the international bestselling collection of essays Feminists Don’t Wear Pink (and Other Lies) which features a piece from Feldstein.

According to a report from Deadline the series “will explore and play with the expectations of women in storytelling by placing heroines at the center of traditionally male genres in a multitude of original, high concept, cinematic tales and will put the creative power squarely into the hands of female filmmakers.”

The two actresses are set to co-star in their own episode but the details surrounding the plot is under wraps.

Kat Dennings, Jameela Jamil and Lolly Adefope will also be starring and executive producing their own episodes.

Shortly after the news was announced, Feldstein took to Instagram and shared her excitement for the series.

“THIS. GROUP. OF. WOMEN. I’m just too excited. and proud. and grateful,” she wrote. “Just wait for what the remarkable minds of my love Bonnie-Chance Roberts and my angel Scarlett Curtis have created. MJ Rodriguez – what a f**king honor to be by your side on this one.”

Scarlett Curtis, who curated the collection of essays, has been tapped as the executive producer alongside Saorise Ronan and Bonnie-Chance Roberts of Mark Gordon Pictures.