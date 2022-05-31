Married at First Sight UK set to feature its first-ever lesbian couple

Married at First Sight UK is expected to be welcoming its first-ever lesbian couple in the upcoming seventh season of the show.

It follows Matthew Jameson and Daniel McKee becoming the first same-sex couple to appear last year.

The two are still happily married after being matched by the show’s relationship experts.

“Married At First Sight had a male same-sex couple last year, and now they will have a female same-sex couple. Everyone who works on the show is excited that it’s happening,” a source close to production told Metro.

“It’s another small milestone for the series when it comes to diversity and inclusivity. The hope is that including a lesbian couple will break down some stereotypes.”

Filming for the new instalment is reported to be underway already.

Married at First Sight UK sees couples matched “scientifically” by a panel of experts, with the two meeting just a few minutes before getting married.

The social experiment then follows them as they live together, before the two decide if they want to remain in the relationship.

In March 2021, season five’s Owen and Michelle became the first couple in the history of the UK version of the show to celebrate their first wedding anniversary together.

Married at First Sight UK is broadcast on E4, with the upcoming season expected to be released sometime in 2022.