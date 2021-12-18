Kaylee Bryant leaves Legacies series after four seasons: “I am so grateful to the fans”

Legacies star Kaylee Bryant has left the Vampire Diaries spin-off after four seasons.

Fan favourite character Josie Saltzman has officially departed from Mystic Falls and the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted.

In the latest episode, titled I Can’t Be the One to Stop You, the beloved pansexual witch took a one-way bus out of the city after years of unhappiness in the magical town.

Shortly after the episode aired, the 24-year-old took to Instagram to thank the fans of the series for their support.

“As a fan of The Vampire Diaries universe myself, I am so grateful to the fans and will love them always and forever for welcoming and accepting me into this world,” she wrote.

“Josie has helped so many beautiful humans feel comfortable in their sexuality, and I hope her legacy lives on so that one day everyone feels free to love whoever they want regardless of gender.”

Even though Bryant is no longer part of the cast, her open-ended departure has potentially left the door open for her return.

In an interview with TV Line, executive producers Julie Plec and Brett Matthews said that “Legacies will always be open” to Bryant.