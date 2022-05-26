Jonathan Bailey says he kept modesty thong after filming a “traumatising” Bridgerton scene

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey revealed which scene from season 2 was the most “traumatising” for him to film.

Since its debut in 2020, Bridgerton has become one of Netflix’s most popular series.

From the romantic storylines to the dreamy backdrop of the Regency era, fans have thoroughly been sucked in.

But alongside the show’s addictive drama, Bridgerton has also introduced viewers to a bevvy of hunky leading men.

One of those dreamy stars is Bailey, who plays the no-nonsense and broody Anthony Bridgerton.

While the young talent delivered a fantastic acting performance in season 2 –who could forget his romantic “bane of my existence” speech – viewers also admired his character’s scantily clad moments.

However when it came to filming the show’s sensual scenes, the actor revealed it’s not always a cakewalk.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Bailey joked about his unforgettable bathtub scene and described it as “traumatising.”

“There was actually a camera in the water between my legs looking back at me,” he told the publication.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JONATHAN BAILEY (@jbayleaf)

“So it was almost like a water birth. And I remember afterwards, I was so appalled at myself over the day that we had experienced and so confused because you can’t really explain it to anyone.”

Bailey went on to say that he ended up leaving the set with his modesty thong still intact due to his embarrassment.

“It was just when the rules changed and you could go meet people outside, so I went to a pub that night and had a pint with my mates. When I got up to get the second round, I was like, “I’m chafing a bit,'” he said.

“And I realised I still had my modesty thong on, because I was so traumatised, and I ran so quicky from set that I hadn’t even taken off my little pouch. I still have it to this day.”

This isn’t the first time Bailey has opened up about filming the show’s more proactive scenes

In an interview with Radio Times, the openly gay actor said that props like “a half-inflated netball” help reduce the awkwardness of filming the intimate moments.

“If there are two people doing a sex scene, the rule is they must have three barriers separating them and there are certain acts where a half-inflated netball can allow for movement without having to connect physically,” he continued. “It’s pretty silly really and we have some hilarious moments, but it makes it less awkward.”

You can watch Jonathan Bailey in Bridgerton season 2 on Netflix.