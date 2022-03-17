Jonathan Bailey on Bridgerton’s sex scenes: “It’s amazing what you can do with a half-inflated netball”

Jonathan Bailey revealed what filming Bridgerton’s “hilarious” and “awkward” sex scenes is really like behind the scenes.

The actor first appeared as Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton when the series launched back in 2020.

Bridgerton has since developed a huge fanbase, with its debut season quickly becoming the most-watched series on Netflix at the time of its premiere with a viewership of 82 million households.

One of the things it is most known for is its sex scenes, which Bailey told Radio Times Magazine are at “the heart of the show”.

“It’s amazing how that whole industry has just come on, even in a year,” he explained. “There are new tricks to the trade – little cushions – and it’s amazing what you can do with a half-inflated netball.”

The 33-year-old portrays a straight man in the show, despite being gay in real life.

Bailey added that props like “a half-inflated netball” can help reduce the awkwardness of filming the intimate moments.

“If there are two people doing a sex scene, the rule is they must have three barriers separating them and there are certain acts where a half-inflated netball can allow for movement without having to connect physically,” he continued. “It’s pretty silly really and we have some hilarious moments, but it makes it less awkward.”

Bridgerton’s second season will pick up where the first left off, with Anthony on the hunt for love which results in him ending up in a love triangle with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Edina Sharma (Charithra Chandran).

It will arrive on Netflix on 25 March – you can watch the trailer below or by clicking here.