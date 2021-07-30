Hulu’s Love Victor has officially been renewed for season 3

It’s time to celebrate Hulu’s Love, Victor has been officially renewed for a third season.
According to a report from Deadline, a follow-up season of the critically acclaimed series is in the works, which means we’ll finally get answers to the jaw-dropping cliffhanger.
Season two followed Victor (Michael Cimino) as he attempted to balance his life as Creekwood High’s openly gay star athlete and blossoming romance with Benji (George Sear), all while his heartbroken ex-girlfriend Mia (Rachel Naomi Hilson) and family come to terms with his sexuality.
If you haven’t caught up on last season, then continue at your own risk because there’s spoilers ahead.
The finale was filled with plenty of tense-filled moments, which included Victor having to choose between his boyfriend Benji or his developing relationship with new student Rahim (Anthony Keyvan).
Alongside the #Venji drama, his best friend Felix (Anthony Turpel) was also embroiled in a love triangle between Victor’s sister Pilar (Isabella Ferriera) and girlfriend Lake (Bebe Wood).
Since the announcement, the series stars have expressed their excitement for the renewal in an array of social media posts.
Cimino uploaded a video clip from the series with the caption, “I guess we will find out who’s on the other side of the door”, alongside a smiling devil emoji.
View this post on Instagram
Sear also celebrated the news via his Instagram stories, writing: “Back to Creekwood soon!”
Before season two dropped in the UK, Sear spoke with GAY TIMES about #Venji and their more “mature” storylines.
“We got to explore these characters and this part of their relationship as well, the sexual elements,” he explained.
“The same goes for the other characters too. I think that awkward teenager thing kind of seeps through, which makes it quite relatable.
“That’s a big aspect of it. It’s definitely on the mature side this time around.”
When it comes to Victor’s parents and their reaction to his sexuality, George praises the writers for delivering the “unexpected”.
“I think they did a really good job. I think people usually expect the dad to have a really strong resistance and, in actual fact, that’s not the case. I think the way they played that was a really interesting storyline,” explains George.
You can watch season one and two of Love, Victor now on Hulu and Disney+.