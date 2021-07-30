Hulu’s Love Victor has officially been renewed for season 3

It’s time to celebrate Hulu’s Love, Victor has been officially renewed for a third season.

According to a report from Deadline, a follow-up season of the critically acclaimed series is in the works, which means we’ll finally get answers to the jaw-dropping cliffhanger.

Season two followed Victor (Michael Cimino) as he attempted to balance his life as Creekwood High’s openly gay star athlete and blossoming romance with Benji (George Sear), all while his heartbroken ex-girlfriend Mia (Rachel Naomi Hilson) and family come to terms with his sexuality.

If you haven’t caught up on last season, then continue at your own risk because there’s spoilers ahead.

The finale was filled with plenty of tense-filled moments, which included Victor having to choose between his boyfriend Benji or his developing relationship with new student Rahim (Anthony Keyvan).

Alongside the #Venji drama, his best friend Felix (Anthony Turpel) was also embroiled in a love triangle between Victor’s sister Pilar (Isabella Ferriera) and girlfriend Lake (Bebe Wood).

Since the announcement, the series stars have expressed their excitement for the renewal in an array of social media posts.

Cimino uploaded a video clip from the series with the caption, “I guess we will find out who’s on the other side of the door”, alongside a smiling devil emoji.