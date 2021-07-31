Hollyoaks star Adam Woodward apologises after commenting on an anti-LGBTQ+ photo

Hollyoaks actor Adam Woodward has apologised for interacting with an anti-LGBTQ+ post from UFC fighter Darren Till.

On Monday( 26 July), Till took to Instagram and uploaded a photo that featured a pregnant trans woman getting an ultrasound with an inappropriate emoji shown on the screen.

Woodward then proceeded to comment on the transphobic photo writing “Absolutely”, alongside a skull emoji.

The photo received immediate backlash from LGBTQ+ Instagram users, which ultimately prompted an apology from the British soap star.

In a statement to MailOnline, the 28-year-old actor said: “I would like to apologise for engaging with an offensive post on social media. The interaction is not indicative of my beliefs or attitude as an ally of the LGBTQ+ community.”

“I believe in the right of every person to live life being true to themselves without criticism. I will in the future be vastly more careful with how my words and emojis can be interpreted and the impact it can have on vulnerable communities that require support.”

Woodward has been a regular on the popular soap since 2017 and has even been featured in a Hollyoaks video that advocated for diversity.

Dragons Den contestant and local businessman Owen Drew was one of the few commenters who condemned Till’s transphobic photo.

“Transgender people have a hard a hard enough life as it is without being ridiculed by public figures,” he wrote.