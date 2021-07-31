Hollyoaks star Adam Woodward apologises after commenting on an anti-LGBTQ+ photo

Hollyoaks actor Adam Woodward has apologised for interacting with an anti-LGBTQ+ post from UFC fighter Darren Till.
On Monday( 26 July), Till took to Instagram and uploaded a photo that featured a pregnant trans woman getting an ultrasound with an inappropriate emoji shown on the screen.
Woodward then proceeded to comment on the transphobic photo writing “Absolutely”, alongside a skull emoji.
The photo received immediate backlash from LGBTQ+ Instagram users, which ultimately prompted an apology from the British soap star.
In a statement to MailOnline, the 28-year-old actor said: “I would like to apologise for engaging with an offensive post on social media. The interaction is not indicative of my beliefs or attitude as an ally of the LGBTQ+ community.”
“I believe in the right of every person to live life being true to themselves without criticism. I will in the future be vastly more careful with how my words and emojis can be interpreted and the impact it can have on vulnerable communities that require support.”
Woodward has been a regular on the popular soap since 2017 and has even been featured in a Hollyoaks video that advocated for diversity.
Dragons Den contestant and local businessman Owen Drew was one of the few commenters who condemned Till’s transphobic photo.
“Transgender people have a hard a hard enough life as it is without being ridiculed by public figures,” he wrote.
His comment was then swarmed with anti-LGBTQ+ slurs from Till and his followers.
Owen elaborated on the incident in a statement to MailOnline.
“Some of the comments on Darren’s Instagram were truly appalling and deeply saddened me in light of the homophobic attacks in Liverpool recently and the prejudice encouraged by people who should be ambassadors for the city,” he said.
According to the Liverpool Echo, rather than release an apology of his own Till doubled down on his insensitive post instead.
“As everyone knows I’m always posting very controversial things right, I’m never going to change ever, ever, ever,” he said via an Instagram video.
“So the other day I posted this transgender meme, I thought it was funny and I knew it was going to get a backlash. I’ve actually got transgender friends.
He then concluded his video stating “You can’t cancel someone who doesn’t give a s***” and referred to upset commenters as the “offended brigade.”
The 28-year-old fighter has since been reported for “encouraging homophobia and transphobia” to the Merseyside Police.