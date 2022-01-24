Hilary Duff didn’t know Cadet Kelly was popular within the LGBTQ+ community

Hilary Duff revealed that she didn’t know Disney’s Cadet Kelly resonated with the queer community.

If you were a tween in the early 2000s, you probably heard of Duff’s iconic Disney Channel Original Movie (DCOM).

In the film, the LGBTQ+ icon plays artistic teenager Kelly who’s forced to attend the strict George Washington Military Academy.

On her first day, Kelly struggles to fit in and eventually makes a temporary enemy out of Cadet Captain Jennifer Stone – who’s played by Kim Possible star Christy Carlson Romano.

The film is full of tense moments between the two characters as they compete on their school’s competitive drill team.

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Duff said she had no idea that the LGBTQ+ community shipped Kelly and Jennifer together.

“I have to watch the movie again. No one has brought that to my attention except for Tien Tran on our show who plays Ellen [in How I Met Your Father],” she explained.

“She was like, ‘Oh my God. It is a moment in the queer community. All that close-talking with Jennifer.’ I didn’t know that. But if it helps anybody, I hope so.”

Even though the LGBTQ+ subtext was lost on Duff, Romano has since come out discussing the fan theory on multiple occasions.