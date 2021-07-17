High School Musical series debuts Disney’s first same-sex love song

High School Musical: The series has made studio history with its first-ever same-sex love song.

In the latest episode, Carlos Rodriguez (Frankie Rodriguez) wrote a love song for his boyfriend Seb (Joe Serafini) after the latter opened up about feeling insecure in their relationship.

The song, titled In a Heartbeat, shines a spotlight on Carlos’s love for Seb. In the song the choreographer serenades his boyfriend with lyrics like “I wish you knew you were fantastic” and “When all said and done you’ll always be the one.”

The romantic song ends with the two lovebirds dancing in each other’s arms.

In a recent interview with EW, Frankie and Joe opened up about their initial reactions when they found out about the history-making song.

“I was so happy. it settles in later because when you’re there, you’re working and it’s part of the job. But now that people are seeing the show…it means a lot,” Frankie said.

“It’s very special and I hope that people are able to connect with it. I’m just hoping that this is like a blueprint for what else is to come and what else they can explore.”

The two Disney stars also discussed the importance of being role models for young LGBTQ+ viewers.

“The fact that we get to be that representation that we definitely did not get to see growing up on a platform like Disney with a popular franchise, it means a lot, Frankie exclaimed.