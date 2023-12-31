Here’s your first look at Jonathan Bailey in Bridgerton season 3

Attention, Bridgerton fans! Netflix has released new first-look photos from the upcoming third season.

On 16 May, fans of the beloved Regency-era dramedy will be treated to the first batch of episodes from the highly anticipated season.

This time around, the budding romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) will take center stage.

Picking up after the exciting events of season two, the new episodes will see Penelope attempting to move on from her crush on Colin to find a husband.

One that takes her far away from her family and allows her enough independence to continue with her Lady Whistledown gossip stories.

However, finding the perfect partner proves to be a disastrous endeavour for Penelope. Meanwhile, in Camp Bridgerton, Colin has returned home from his summer travels with a new look and mature mindset.

However, his arrival is bittersweet due to the less-than-warm welcome from Penelope – who’s upset at him for his disparaging comments about her.

The synopsis adds: “Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly.

“Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise, who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.”

While the first half of season three is still a ways away, Netflix surprised fans on 25 December with nine exciting first-look photos to hold people over.

In three of the photos, the budding romantic relationship between Penelope and Colin is on full display.

Another photo features the entire Bridgerton family as they look surprised by something off-camera.

Fans are also treated to a steamy photo of Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

Shortly after the teaser photos were released, fans took to social media to express their excitement for season three.

One person on X(formerly known as Twitter) wrote: “This one should be a good season.”

Another fan commented: “kinda hated Penelope in s2, but her and Colin’s story is gonna EAT.”

A third fan posted: “Polin supremacy in 2024, are we ready for it?”

As previously mentioned, the first half of Bridgerton season three will be released on 16 May 2024, with the second half premiering on 13 June 2024.

See below for more first-look from the forthcoming season.