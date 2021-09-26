Here’s when Tiger King season 2 premieres on Netflix

Netflix has announced the release date for the second season of Tiger King and it’s right around the corner.

During the streaming platform TUDUM event, officials revealed that the second series – titled Tiger King 2 – is set to drop on 17 November.

Earlier this week, Netflix confirmed the release via Twitter, writing: “Tiger King is coming back this year — and Season 2 promises just as much mayhem and madness as Season 1!”

The first season of the true-crime series became one of Netflix’s most critically-acclaimed and watched series of all time. This was partly due to its release coinciding with the early months of the global coronavirus pandemic.

In its first season, the series explored the life of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Exotic, and his disturbing feuds with fellow big cat conservationists such as Carol Baskin, the owner of Big Cat Rescue.

Tiger King also garnered significant attention on social media, with the show’s bizarre characters – including Exotic, Baskin, his plethora of husbands and fellow conservationists – spawning meme after meme.

Shortly after the news was announced, Baskin released a statement to Variety slamming the upcoming release its misleading information.