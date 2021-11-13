HBO Max drops the trailer for its SATC revival series And Just Like That

HBO Max has finally released the first trailer and release date for the Sex and the City spin-off, And Just Like That.
The 50-second teaser opens up with our favourite leading ladies, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristen Davis) as they wait for seating at a restaurant.
“They say some things never change. Parker’s character says. “But the truth is life is full of surprises.”
As the trailer progresses, we see Carrie taking part in the podcast world, Charlotte supporting her teen children and Miranda thriving in her career.
The trailer also introduces fans to the show’s new cast members including Sara Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman.
In true Sex and the City fashion, the series will be filled with showstopping outfits, heartfelt moments and unbreakable bonds of friendship.
The project has a bevy of executive producers this time around, including Parker, Davis, Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky and John Melfi.
Writers for the show include Michael Patrick King, Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Rottenberg and Zuritsky.
The trailer also revealed that the first two episodes will debut via HBO Max on 9 December.
View this post on Instagram
Although a majority of the original cast has returned, there is one character that will not be making an appearance in the revival.
Kim Cattrall, who played fan favourite Samantha Jones in the original franchise, will be absent from the forthcoming series.
Over the years, Cattrall has been vocal about not reprising her character presumably due to the ongoing feud with Parker.
Earlier this year, the HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys opened up Samantha’s absence in an interview with TVLine.
“They’re not trying to say that these characters are reliving their 30’s,” he said. “It is very much a story about women in their 50’s, and they are dealing with things that people deal with in their 50s
“Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave. Friendships fade, and new friends start.”
Bloys went on to explain that Parker and King are trying to tell an “honest story about a woman in her 50s in New York.”
“So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50,” he concluded.
Check out the full trailer of And Just Like That here or below.