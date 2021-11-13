HBO Max drops the trailer for its SATC revival series And Just Like That

HBO Max has finally released the first trailer and release date for the Sex and the City spin-off, And Just Like That.

The 50-second teaser opens up with our favourite leading ladies, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristen Davis) as they wait for seating at a restaurant.

“They say some things never change. Parker’s character says. “But the truth is life is full of surprises.”

As the trailer progresses, we see Carrie taking part in the podcast world, Charlotte supporting her teen children and Miranda thriving in her career.

The trailer also introduces fans to the show’s new cast members including Sara Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman.

In true Sex and the City fashion, the series will be filled with showstopping outfits, heartfelt moments and unbreakable bonds of friendship.

The project has a bevy of executive producers this time around, including Parker, Davis, Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky and John Melfi.

Writers for the show include Michael Patrick King, Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Rottenberg and Zuritsky.

The trailer also revealed that the first two episodes will debut via HBO Max on 9 December.