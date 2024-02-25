Grotesquerie: Ryan Murphy drops terrifying teaser for new FX horror drama

Attention American Horror Story enthusiasts! Ryan Murphy has announced a brand new horror series.

On 23 February, the Glee creator surprised fans when he shared a teaser for his new FX show Grotesquerie – which is set to star Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville.

In the brief clip, Nash’s character reflects on the aftermath of a terrible incident, which has resulted in mysterious happenings.

“I don’t know when it started, I can’t put my finger on it, but it’s different now. There’s been a shift; it’s like something opening up in the world – a kind of hole that descends into a nothingness,” she exclaims.

“What I saw today… they sent shrinks for everyone who worked this crime scene. You say, ‘Well, hon, evil has always existed.’ You cite some statistics about how the world is getting better, less murder, more help, less global horror never been a better time to be alive!'”

Toward the end of the trailer, Nash’s character fights back tears as she ominously reveals that something sinister is happening under everyone’s noses.

“It’s not getting better, and I keep needing to hear your answers because somethings happening around us and nobody sees… but me,” she added.

While Murphy refrained from releasing further details about Grotesquerie, Vance teased a few details while attending the 2024 SAG Awards.

“I don’t know who else is in it, but I’m excited,” he told Entertainment Weekly. When asked if it would be “scary,” the Law and Order: Criminal Intent star replied, “It’s all of that. The only thing I will say is it’s a half hour. That’s all I’m gonna give.”

Since the show was announced, fans have flocked to social media to express excitement over the cryptic new series.

One fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted: “NIECY??? HORROR DRAMA?? OH I am seated for this.”

Another person tweeted: “I’m interested in learning more about this.”

A third fan exclaimed: “This is the end of AHS I fear…no.”

The Grotesquerie trailer comes a couple of months before the premiere of American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two, which stars Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Cara Delevigne.

Based on Danielle Valentine’s novel Delicate Condition, the story follows Anna Alcott, an actress who longs for a family. After deciding to go through the IVF process to get pregnant, strange and unusual things begin to occur that threaten her dreams of becoming a mother.

As of this writing, Murphy and FX Network have yet to announce a release date for Grotesquerie.

Stay tuned for more updates.