Grindr releases trailer for its first original series Bridesman

Grindr has released the first trailer for Bridesman, its first-ever original series.

The popular dating app will be home to the first episode, which is set to star Jimmy Fowlie alongside an ensemble cast.

The actor is set to star as a gay man who is trying to stop his best friend’s wedding after being asked to be a bridesmaid on the big day.

“Bridesman is a comedic limited series that follows Terry, gay and awful, as he is forced to fulfill bridesmaid duties for his best friend despite his disdain for the construct of marriage and an electric sexual connection with the groom,” its synopsis states.

The trailer is packed full of the sex jokes, cattiness and sarcasm which are sure to be running themes throughout the series.

John Onieal created the show, with Julian Buchan serving as its director.

Frank Spiro and Onieal are both credited as writers, with Jeremy Truong, Katie White with Alex Black, Patrick Rogers and Evan Sterrett joining as executive producers.

Bridesman premieres on 1 April on Grindr, with the whole thing arriving on YouTube on 4 April.

You can watch the full trailer below or by clicking here.