Emmy Awards: Pose creator shares the speech he would have given had the show won

Pose creator Steven Canals has shared the moving speech he was planning to give if the show won an Emmy Award.
At this year’s ceremony, Pose received five nominations but unfortunately walked away empty-handed.
Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez made history by becoming the first out transgender actor or actress nominated in a lead acting category thanks to her Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series nod.
Also nominated was Billy Porter for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, marking the star’s third Emmy nod overall.
Canals, along with Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuck, Janet Mock, and Our Lady J, were nominated in Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for the show’s last-ever episode.
Pose received the show’s second nomination for Outstanding Drama Series, with Canals also being recognised in the Outstanding Directing For a Drama Series.
Had he won the latter, Canals penned an emotional speech to deliver on stage which he has now shared with fans on Instagram.
“The reason I get to stand up here as an openly queer Afro-Latin person is because of my ancestors,” he wrote.
“In 1969 the fight for trans and queer liberation reached a fever pitch, built on the backs of the women, who happened to be trans and lesbian. Who happened to be Black and Latina.
“And so I want to honour Marsha P Johnson, Sylvia Rivera, Miss Major, and Stormé DeLarverie. And that work continues today with Mj Rodgriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar, Angelica Ross, Our Lady J and Janet Mock.”
The 41-year-old rounded out his words by highlighting the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community, something Pose has always celebrated.
Canals added: “Trans is beautiful. Non-binary is stunning. And to be queer is a gift. We LGBTQ+ people are cultural leaders, we are culture makers, WE ARE UNMATCHED!! Don’t let anyone tell you anything otherwise.”
Pose offered the LGBTQ+ community representation in a way that had never been seen before on television, featuring the largest number of trans actors ever seen in a series among other feats.
Running from 2018 to 2021, Pose aired 26 episodes across three seasons on FX.
