Emmy Awards: Pose creator shares the speech he would have given had the show won

Pose creator Steven Canals has shared the moving speech he was planning to give if the show won an Emmy Award.

At this year’s ceremony, Pose received five nominations but unfortunately walked away empty-handed.

Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez made history by becoming the first out transgender actor or actress nominated in a lead acting category thanks to her Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series nod.

Also nominated was Billy Porter for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, marking the star’s third Emmy nod overall.

Canals, along with Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuck, Janet Mock, and Our Lady J, were nominated in Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for the show’s last-ever episode.

Pose received the show’s second nomination for Outstanding Drama Series, with Canals also being recognised in the Outstanding Directing For a Drama Series.

Had he won the latter, Canals penned an emotional speech to deliver on stage which he has now shared with fans on Instagram.

“The reason I get to stand up here as an openly queer Afro-Latin person is because of my ancestors,” he wrote.