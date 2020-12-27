The 20 best LGBTQ+ TV shows of 2020

Television has been our saving grace this year. For the past ten-ish months in quarantine, we’ve had bugger all to do except binge *everything* on the small screen to distract us from the daily horrors of the news. Thankfully, 2020 has been one of the best years on record for television – especially when it comes to LGBTQ+ representation.

Queer superheroes have been rescuing their respective universes from impending doom, while drag queens have continued to sashay, shantay and panther down the runway. Various characters – old and new – have also proudly flown the rainbow flag, inspiring a whole new generation of queer viewers in the process.

Here, we’ve rounded up our 20 favourite LGBTQ+ shows the year. Remember, this isn’t a ranking – we’ve listed our choices in alphabetical order, with our number one show of the year at the bottom. Can we get a drum roll please?