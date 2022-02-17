Drag Race UK’s Frock Destroyers to star in fierce new ‘Frockumentary’

A brand new ‘Frockumentary’ will document how the Frock Destroyers recorded their debut album during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will follow the lives of Drag Race UK stars Baga Chipz, Divina De Campo and Blu Hydrangea throughout 2020 as they worked together to create and promote their music.

Fan favourite track Break Up (Bye Bye) became an instant hit following their performance of it on the show in 2019, resulting in it peaking at number 35 on the Official UK Singles Chart.

The following year, the trio got together to record their debut album, Frock4Life.

Made up of four episodes, Frockumentary will follow the band as they make the record with Leland, Freddy Scott and Gabe Lopez.

It will also highlight the intimate moments that happen when the queens de-drag, including special sneak peeks into the creative process at World of Wonder.

“Now more than ever we need ‘Big Frock Destroyer Energy’ to save the world,” said World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato in a joint statement. “Documenting the journey of these queens is like trying to capture lightning in a bottle – the tiniest spark is all you need to make it great TV, their liveliness is infectious! This series is everything we love about documentary making – you never know what’s going to happen and you can be surprised by what you find.”

The docu-series will air exclusively on the streamer of all things drag, WOW Presents Plus on 15 March at 8pm GMT.

You can stream Frock4Life below or by clicking here.