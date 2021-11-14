Disney Plus releases trailer for LGBTQ+ inclusive Proud Family revival

Disney has finally released the first trailer for the Proud Family: Louder and Prouder series and it is everything.

On Friday (12 November), Disney+ dropped the highly anticipated trailer for the forthcoming series in support of their annual Disney day.

The teaser features the beloved Proud family that we all know and love from the early noughties cartoon.

However, this time around Penny (Kyla Pratt) is a little older and exploring life as a young adult – much to the dismay of her father Oscar (Tommy Davidson).

Of course the Louder and Prouder series wouldnt be complete without the matriarch of the Proud’s Trudy (Paula Jai Parker), Penny’s twin siblings BeBe and CeCe and grandmother Suga Mama (JoMarie Payton).

The series will also see the return of Dijonay Jones (Karen Malina White), LaCienega Boulevardez (Alisa Reyes), Zoey Howzer (Soleil Moon Frye), Uncle Bobby (Cedric the Entertainer) and Felix Boulverdez (Carlos Mencia), among others.

Louder and Prouder is looking to be a beacon for LGBTQ+ representation, and is set to feature an array of queer characters and voice actors.

Lil Nas X, Bretman Rock, Jane Lynch, Lena Waithe and Lizzo have all been confirmed as guest stars.

EJ Johnson will be taking over the role of Michael Collins from Phil LaMarr. In the revival, Michael has been described as one of Penny’s best friend’s who is a “nonconforming trendsetter” at their school.