Discovery+ announces cast and release date of LGBTQ+ docuseries The Book of Queer

Dominque Jackson, Alex Newell, Leslie Jordan and Ross Mathews have been announced as guest narrators for The Book of Queer.

Each episode of the upcoming docuseries will tell the story of a ground-breaking LGBTQ+ person from history, including re-enactments and recreations from the lives of those in it, Variety reported.

All of the show’s roles will be played by LGBTQ+ people, with cast members including the likes of Gottmik, Miss Vanjie, Rov Anderson, Chris Olsen, Griffin Kelly and Tell Williams, among others.

It will also feature confessional-style interviews with historians who specialise in queer history, such as Prof. Susan Stryker and Blair Imani.

Made up of five parts, the figures set to be looked at include Alexander the Great, Joan of Arc, Alan Turning, Marsha P. Johnson, Stormé DeLarverie and Bayard Rustin, among others.

The ambitious series’ episodes will end with a musical number from an openly LGBTQ+ artist, including Betty Who, Vincint, Shawnee Kish, Mila Jam and Kaleena Zanders.

“To celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, we are setting the historical record straight and introducing ‘The Book of Queer’ right at the top of Pride Month,” said Howard Lee, president of TLC streaming and network originals. “We couldn’t be any more excited to have Margaret Cho, Leslie Jordan, Dominique Jackson, Alex Newell, Ross Matthews as well as an impressive and talented group of historians, actors and musicians spilling the tea alongside us.”

The Book of Queer launches on Discovery+ on 2 June, with new episodes airing weekly throughout the month.