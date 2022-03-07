Demi Lovato no longer set to star on the NBC comedy Hungry

Pop star Demi Lovato has stepped away from the upcoming NBC series Hungry.

According to a report from Deadline, the Dancing With The Devil singer resigned from their acting role right before production started.

A source close to the set revealed that their departure was due to “scheduling conflicts.”

The upcoming series would have been Lovato’s first leading television role since they starred on Disney Channel’s Sonny With a Chance between 2009 and 2011.

Even though their no longer acting in the multi-camera comedy, Lovato is still attached as one of the project’s executive producers.

Luckily, the show’s future didn’t stay in limbo for too long.

On 6 March, Deadline announced that Modern Family star Ariel Winter would be taking over the singer’s spot.

Production for the series is scheduled to start on 8 March with the cast conducting their first-ever table read.

Hungry will follow a clique of friends who belong to a food issues group and help each other as they search for love, success and “the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better.”

Valerie Bertinelli, Ryan McPartlin, Alex Brightman, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias and Ashley D. Kelley are also set to star.

Although Lovato has mainly focused on their music career for the last few years, the Sorry Not Sorry singer has made multiple guest appearances on shows like Glee and Will & Grace.

They have also stepped into the reality TV and documentary spheres with their two recent projects, Unidentified with Demi Lovato and Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil.

In Unidentifed with Demi Lovato, the Tell Me You Love Me singer embarked on a quest to uncover the truth surrounding the UFO phenomena.

Alongside their longtime friend Matthew Scott Montgomery and sister Dallas Lovato, the trio took a deep dive into eyewitness accounts, investigated government documents, and conducted UFO tests.

In the YouTube docu-series Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, the 29-year-old offered “an honest look back at some of the most trying times” in their life. Lovato’s 2018 near-fatal overdose and challenging recovery were the project’s main topics.

