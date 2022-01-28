DC’s Legends of Tomorrow introduces TV’s first asexual superhero

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’s introduced TV’s first asexual superhero during an intimate discussion between two characters.

The tenth episode of season seven, titled The Fixed Point, saw Zari Tarazi and Esperanza “Spooner” Cruz play a game of “smash, marry, kill”.

After Zari named a few of the Legends members for Spooner to pick from, the latter admitted that she had no interest in any of them.

When another round followed with the same outcome, Zari asked what Spooner’s type is when it comes to dating.

She responded: “I don’t really get those types of feelings for anyone.

“Maybe it’s one of those things those mushroom-aliens messed up about me, huh?”

Zari then explained that these feelings were “totally normal.”

“It just means maybe you’re ace,” the character said before being met with a confused look from Spooner. “Asexual. People who identify as ace have little or no interest in sex, but many of them still want to be in relationships.”

“Wow, uh, I guess that makes me ace,” Spooner responds before the two have a light-hearted exchange about the coming out moment.

The episode was directed by former Legend Maisie Richardson-Sellers, who identifies as queer.

Here’s how fans reacted to the moment:

IM WATCHIG THE NEW LEGENDS EP AND SPOONER CAME OUT AS ASEXUAL?!??? OH MY GOD I’M CRYING HAPPY TEARS RN 😭😭😭😭 #LegendsOfTomorow — evil!morgan | franky doyles bitch (@chapmxnss) January 27, 2022

I’m literally so happy that Legends of Tomorrow made Spooner asexual like that is such a massive win for the ace community. REPRESENTATION MATTERS. — noelia (@aloymybeloved) January 27, 2022

spooner being asexual feels amazing pic.twitter.com/9KMKgklm7L — princess • sarcasm (@alovelysapphic) January 27, 2022

Spooner Appreciation Tweet because she is an iconic lovable badass!!! 🤩🤩🤩 #LegendsOfTomorrow pic.twitter.com/fVAKGMQntK — dcmmcu (@dcmmcu) January 27, 2022

no like that is explicit asexual rep spooner said they were ace they actually said it i'm losing my mind pic.twitter.com/vqgey5cP2S — reynie (@esperastra) January 27, 2022

SPOONER IS ACE I AM LITERALLY CRYING this is why representation is so important #LegendsOfTomorrow — Adam 🏳️‍🌈 (Taylor’s Version) (@abnormallyadam) January 28, 2022

okay everyone say it with me !! spooner coming out as asexual (so proud of her) has absolutely nothing to do with astra and their friendship. "they could still get together" which is true but it's not about that right now. — evil!morgan (she / her) (@captainaves_) January 27, 2022