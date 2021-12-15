Cynthia Nixon says she was “nervous” joining And Just Like That series

Ratched star Cynthia Nixon said she was initially reluctant to return for And Just Like That series.

On Thursday (9 December), our favourite New York ladies – Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristen Davis) – returned to our TV screens in the new Sex and the City revival.

Although a majority of the original cast reprised their roles, Kim Cattrall and her fan favourite character Samantha Jones opted out of the series.

In an interview with Elle UK, Nixon revealed that she almost didn’t sign on for the revival due to its predecessor’s “tone-deaf” past.

“I was very reluctant at first. I said I probably wasn’t going to sign back on because I felt like there would have to be a sea change to happen to make this show – the show we would want it to be in 2021 and beyond,” she explained.

“‘As wonderful as [SATC] is, to do that show right now would be incredibly tone-deaf. So I was really worried that the transformation wouldn’t be big enough, and my fears are very allayed.”

This time around, the series features a more diverse set of characters that are played by BIPOC actors.

This includes non-binary podcast host Che Diaz (Sara Ramírez), documentarian Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker), Columbia law professor Dr Nya Wallace (Karen Pittman) and real estate broker Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury).