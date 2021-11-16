Craig Revel Horwood will miss this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing as a result of testing positive for COVID-19.

It follows Tom Fletcher and Judi Love both missing a show after also receiving a positive test result.

According to a spokeswoman for Strictly, the show is hopeful that Revel Horwood will be back in time for the next episode.

They said: “Craig Revel Horwood has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines. While Craig will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, all being well he will return the following week.”

The 56-year-old is the only judge to be on every season of the series.

“We are sending you all our love and we can’t wait to see you, really soon,” Rylan said to Revel Horwood on the 15 November episode of It Takes Two.

The current season of Strictly Come Dancing made history by featuring its first-ever all-male pairing, with Johannes Radebe and John Whaite currently competing together.

“When I saw it was a big sparkly cake I thought ‘oh come on’ it’s got to be Johannes and when he popped out of it I’m blown away,” Whaite said at the time of the duo’s announcement on social media. “It’s a massive honour this, it really is.”

Later in the video, Radebe asked Whaite if he was excited about their upcoming appearance, to which Whaite replied: “It’s all about the dancing.”

He continued: “I’m gonna make sure that you whip me into shape, young man, because I want to dance 12 hours a day. I want to have hips like Shakira.”